RONALD EUGENE RAY, age 74, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 1 to 2 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ravenswood Church of the Nazarene, 1108 Gallatin Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.
