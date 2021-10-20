RONALD EVANS STRICKLAND, 72, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, with family by his side.
He was born to the late Waddie & Mary Irene Strickland. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard Strickland and Billy Strickland; sisters, W. Hazel Dodd and C. Jean McQuain Lewis; and father-in-law, Walter "Jack" Patrick.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Karen Edwina Patrick Strickland; son, Patrick "PW" (Tina) Strickland; daughters, Gabrielle "Gabi" (Gary) Walker and Alison (David) Stout; grandchildren, Evan "Bud" (Jodee) Strickland, Connor Strickland, Ashton Walker, Paelin Walker, Lowenn Walker, Jenna & Jessa Stout; and Sharon Gump.
Ronnie was a 1966 Graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He began his career with United Fuel & Gas in 1968. The company later became Columbia Gas and then Mountaineer Gas Co and he retired after 34 faithful years of service. Ronnie was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and the Clendenin Lions Club. He was an avid car lover, and car show attendee. His loves in life were for God, family, and friends. Ronnie enjoyed a clean car, his work for the gas company, an oatmeal cake and a good joke.
Ronnie was a daily reader of the obituary's and enjoyed remembering others and how he knew them. His favorite quote to everyone was, "Well, I got up this morning and read the obituaries, and I wasn't in there... so it will be a good day!" So here it is, today, he made it.
A special thanks to Nurse Taylor of Kindred at Home, Dr. John Goad, Jennifer Westfall, Dr. Imani and Staff, Marissa & Elliott from CAMC Memorial CPICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 2723, Charleston, WV 25330.
A service will begin at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner and Pastor Gary Walker officiating. Burial will be held at Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin at a future date.