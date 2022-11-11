Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Forrest West
RONALD FORREST WEST, 74, of Spencer, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, after suffering complications from open heart surgery.

He was born on January 6, 1948, in Harmony, to the late Bernard Earl "Bud" and Dollie Gay Harris West. He was a retired truck driver in the drilling industry, having worked for Carl Smith Drilling, M&M Drilling, and Pennzoil. He was an avid deer hunter, outdoorsman and Chevrolet enthusiast. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church.

