RONALD FORREST WEST, 74, of Spencer, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, after suffering complications from open heart surgery.
He was born on January 6, 1948, in Harmony, to the late Bernard Earl "Bud" and Dollie Gay Harris West. He was a retired truck driver in the drilling industry, having worked for Carl Smith Drilling, M&M Drilling, and Pennzoil. He was an avid deer hunter, outdoorsman and Chevrolet enthusiast. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathy Sue West McDonald. Left to cherish his wonderful memories and witty nature, is a large host of friends, as well as, his loving wife of 29 years, Carol Sue White West of the home; his daughter and her husband, Dr. Amy Nichole and JR McKinney of Cushing, Oklahoma; step-son and his wife, Jason Michael and Jackie Deweese of Jacksonville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Braden and Andrew of Cushing and Malia and Chrystian of Jacksonville and one great-granddaughter, Mazeigh (Little Bit) of Cushing. He also leaves behind sisters, Patsy Hersman, Charlotte Harper, Shirley West, Myrtle Badgett, Earlene Simons, Doris Scott, and Bobbie Anderson all of Spencer; and brothers, Teddy of Spencer, and Don of Arnoldsburg.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will be in the Hunt Cemetery, Vicars Ridge, Walton.
The visitation will be one hour before the service.