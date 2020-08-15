RONALD FRANKLIN CAVENDER SR., 68, of Salt Rock, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born November 1, 1951, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late William Denver and Almeda Marie Jones Cavender. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Joan Cavender and two brothers, his twin Donald and David Cavender.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina and Christopher Hill of Cross Lanes and Heather and Matt Salser of Ona; one son, Ronnie Cavender Jr. and Melissa of Ona; two sisters, Karen and Billy Kennedy of Charleston and Glenna Fay of Charleston; two brothers, William and Lula Cavender of Charleston and Dennis Ray Cavender of Charleston; six grandchildren, Chloe Salser, Audrey Cavender, Bayleigh Cavender, Aiden Salser, Arabella Salser and Nolan Salser; four nieces; and one nephew.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, at the Forest Memorial Park, Mausoleum, Milton by Pastor John Gue. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.