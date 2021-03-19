Thank you for Reading.

RONALD FRANKLIN DILLON, 64, of Wharton, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from his residence. In honor of his wishes, his remains will be cremated, and there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you