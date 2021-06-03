RONALD G. BRIGHT, affectionally known as "Wimpy" of Charleston, WV was called home to be with the LORD on May 31, 2021.
Ronald was born in Affinity, WV on June 4, 1939, to the late Mr. John Henry and Mrs. Roleen Bright.
He received his education from Stratton High School in Beckley, WV. He retired from the City of Charleston & was a member of New First Missionary Baptist Church of Kanawha City.
Ronald was preceded in death by a sister and 5 brothers, and he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Ethel Bright; 4 daughters, Belinda (Tyrone) Jones, Kim McMillian, Robin Crowder & Renea (Wayne) Crozier, 2 sons Ron Howard and Wayne McMillian; a sister, Roleen Bright and a brother, Philip (Pat) Bright; in addition to his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & a host of other relatives & friends.
The funeral will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5 at Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.