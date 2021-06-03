Ronald G. Bright

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.