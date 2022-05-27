RONALD G. PACK 92, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was raised and born in Hamlin, WV on December 22, 1929 to the late Basil and Grace Virginia Nelson Pack. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Tygart and Peggy Miller; brothers, Donald, Leo, Joe, Bob and Greg Pack.
Ronald was a graduate of Duval High School with honors from the National Honor Society. Following high school graduation he worked with his dad and uncles recovering drill piping from oil and gas wells from Lincoln County sending it to Midland, Texas.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Block Island as an aircraft maintenance tech.
After serving in the Navy he worked as a member of the Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, most of his time working for Viking Fire Protection until retirement. After retirement he continued to live in St. Albans where he raised his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Bettie R. Pack; son, Ronald L. Pack (Leslie) of Charlotte, NC; daughters, Karen Caines (Mike) of St. Albans and Dawn Reese (Richard) of Hurricane; brother, Bill Pack (Dixie) of Hurricane, WV.; grandchildren, Shaun Pack (Allison) of Durham, NC., Danielle Pack of Oklahoma City, Ok., Amanda Brooks (Steven) of Wayne, WV., Lindsey Caines and (Fiancee, Michael Burdette) of St. Albans, WV., Melissa Ayash of St. Albans, WV., Lisa Adkins of Hurricane, WV., Brandon Ward (Cindy) of Chillicothe, Ohio, Christopher Ward (Becca) of Fuquay Varina, NC., Tiffany Peak (Christopher) of Hurricane, WV, and Derick Reese of Hurricane, WV.; great grandchildren, Carter, Sanford, Mia, Ava, Hunter, Brody, Jaxon, Landree, Kyson, Braxton, Breanna, Graham, Lilah and Icie; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Joel Copley officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.