RONALD GAIL MORRIS, late of Barefoot Bay, Fla., son of the late Charles Luther and Sarah Inez (Daubenspeck) Morris of Blue Creek, WV passed away Friday morning, 9 Apr 2021, at the age of 87.
Ron, a graphic arts manager, was a Columbia Gas retiree, an avid golfer, fisherman, outdoor enthusiast, and fan of West Virginia University sports. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastian, Fla.
Ron was a gentle soul and a fighter both in one breath. His humor was infectious, his moral compass pointed true north. He loved children, and they gravitated toward him. He gave to the poor, mowed grass for his church, and scrubbed every car he ever owned until it shined like a new penny. "Paw Paw" grew up in harsh times, but he had the fondest of childhood memories. "Piggin' on the light" was one of his favorite stories and he loved telling it. His affection for his family was front and center, and he taught us the true meaning of love. He had a profound distaste for the haughty and the ostentatious; he showed malice toward none, yet neither was he afraid of any man. He judged his peers by the way they treated others, not by the weight of their purses nor the prizes of their ambitions. He was, in short, a good man. Although small in stature, he swung a golf club like a man twice his size. He punched above his weight in all things and was surprisingly strong for a man who had struggled with his health since infancy. Ron fought until the very end. Taking the poet Dylan Thomas at his word, Paw Paw did not "go gentle into that good night," but raged against the dying of the light. He was much loved and respected by his friends and family, and he left an indelible mark on the world, on his kids, and on his grandchildren. He will be missed.
Ron's survivors include: loving wife of 67 years Thelma Jean (Miller) Morris; brother Robert "Bobby" Morris of Blue Creek, sister Barbara Jean Brotherton of Dunbar, Michael Morris of Ohio, sister-in-law Martha Morris of Teays Valley; eldest son Gregory (Kate) Morris of Huntington, much beloved daughter Lisa (Leo) Stamm of St. Albans, and son Steve Morris; affectionate grandchildren Zoe, Blair, Yoko, Rosie, Olivia, Courtney, and Cordelia; his great-grandchildren Trail, Layla, and Claire; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, by brother Charles R. "Buster" Morris, sister Peggy Joan Morris, brother Jennings Dean Morris, sister Marian June Myers, and deeply beloved grandson Nathan Patton, late of St. Albans. Ron was the descendant of the pioneer William Morris, Sr., through both son Henry and daughter Francis (who married the storied frontier scout "Breechless" John Jones), and pioneer Jacob Daubenspeck of Clay County. Ron's immigrant ancestors all arrived in the Colonies prior the Revolution; most were pioneers, at least nine were Revolutionary soldiers. He was a "Tater Hole" Woodson. Ron was blessed with good friends, the closest being two very special couples; Loretta Durrett and her late husband Tom Durrett of St. Albans, and the late John and Sandy Mandeville, also of St. Albans. Their friendships spanned over sixty years.
A celebration and marking of Ron's passing is being planned for June, 2021.