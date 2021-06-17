Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Gail Morris
There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate the life of RONALD G. MORRIS on Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. The service will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston. Internment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Make a Wish Foundation at Wish.org, an organization that brings hope and happiness to children with critical illnesses.

