RONALD GENE HUNDLEY, 80, of South Charleston died Saturday, July 10, 2021, of complications from Parkinson's disease.
Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol, daughter Emily Waugh (Donnie), son Craig Hundley, and grandsons Reed Hodges and Will Hodges. He also is survived by his brother, Donald Hundley, sister, Janice Hundley, and nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Cari Jane Hodges. Ron was the son of the late Darrell and Henrietta Hundley. Also preceding him in death were brothers Raymond Hundley and Clarence Hundley, and sisters Mary Ann Smith and Barbara Withrow.
Ron was a 1958 graduate of the former Stonewall Jackson High School. He earned a BS in chemistry from West Virginia State College and a MA from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. Ron was a teacher at George Washington High School from 1964 through 1999.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387 or https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/
The family wishes to thank HospiceCare WV for palliative and hospice care with particular thanks to Chera, Mary, Kim, and Jennifer.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Ron's family and you may send condolences to the family at https://www.cookefuneralhome.com