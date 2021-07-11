RONALD GENE HUNDLEY, 80, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. A full obituary will be published on Tuesday. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Ron's family.
