RONALD GLEN TURNER, 28, of Ridgeview, WV passed away May 13, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
