RONALD H. HARPER, age 84, left this earthly life for his eternal home in Heaven on September 23, 2020. He was retired from True Temper and Columbia Gas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Esta Harper; brothers, Ray, Roy, and Ralph Harper; sister, Delores Layne, and son-in-law, Steve Cobb.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Nellie E. Harper; his children, Ronald H. Harper (Kathy), Annette Williams (Ronnie), Natalie Cobb and fianc , Wayne McMills and Kelly Heidenreich (Wil); grandchildren, Jason Harper (Shannon), Shane Harper, Stephanie Goffaux (Ed), Jillian Haynes (Greg), Bethann Fiddler (Aaron), Lee Greuber and fianc , Kanisha Booker, Joshua Cobb (Kristina), and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donation to the USS Iowa Battleship Memorial Fund at BIARA.ORG. Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is in-charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com