RONALD H. PERSINGER 72, of Cedar Grove passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a long illness. He was a retired Coal Miner and US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Minnie Martin Persinger. Brothers Gerald "Jerry", Grady, Herbert Michael Persinger.
Surviving sister Vera Brown and her husband James. Children son Ronnie (Ron) Persinger and his wife Jessica. daughter Carol Adkins and her husband Patrick. grandchildren, Makayla, Reagan, Taylyn and Kaysen. and life long friend Hector Sigman. and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with pastor Danny Moore officiating. Visitation will be 1-hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home on Monday. Burial will follow the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV. The Family request that all in attendance please wear a facial covering during the Services and Visitation.
