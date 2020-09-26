RONALD HAROLD HARPER, 83, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 23, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.