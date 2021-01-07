RONALD "PETE" HARRIS, also known as "Peter Red", 86, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 3, 2021.
Born April 6, 1934 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late Leonard and Goldie Fuqua Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Travis "Tray" Harris. Pete graduated from Garnett High School, was a Dental Technician and retired from Midtown Dental Lab in Charleston.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Harris Jr. of Cleveland, OH, Jerry (Tonya) Harris of Charleston, Jason Harris of Greensboro, NC and Jeffrey (April) Harris of Charleston; daughters, Debra King of Cleveland, OH, Diane Hughes of Lexington, KY and Jessica Lynn Harris of Greensboro, NC; brother, Clifford "Dickey" (Annette) Harris of Rand, WV; sisters, Peggy Dickey of PA, Irene Coleman and June Prieto, both of Charleston; special cousin, Jackie Harmon; 23 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A walk-through visitation (family will not be present) will be held Saturday, January 9, 10 - 11:30 at Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home.
Proper wearing of mask and social distancing is required. Funeral services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Ralph Miller, officiating.
