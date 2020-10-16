RONALD HUBBARD, 62, of Bickmore, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 after a short illness. Ronald has been confined to a wheelchair all his life due to MS. He was a life-long fan of the Cincinnati Reds and he loved everyone that he met. His #1 love was Jesus Christ, is savior.
Born June 13, 1958 in Bickmore, he was the son of the late Tom and Eva (Starcher) Hubbard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Nease and Nancy Compton, and brothers, Jerry Glen and Donald.
Ronald is survived by brothers, Larry of Clay, Jackie (Loretta) of Bickmore, Charlie (Gina) of Conover, NC, Steve and Tommy of Bickmore; sisters, Connie (Larry) Boggs of Bickmore, Gladis Haskins of West Minister, SC and Lisa Barker of Hickory, NC and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and a special #1 cousin.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 7 at Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore with Minister John R. Osborne officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.