RONALD J. WILKINSON, 82, of Letart, passed away April 23, 2020, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held at a future date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Save Our Monarchs Foundation, P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439 or by visiting saveourmonarchs.org. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.
Funerals for Sunday, April 26, 2020
Slaughter, Dessil - 2:30 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.