RONALD K. BURDETTE, 67, of Sissonville, WV, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021 at the Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He attended and was a Deacon at Victory Primitive Advent Church. He enjoyed and took pride in telling everyone about the Lord and what he had done for him. Ronald retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways after 36 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Burdette and brother-in-laws, John Shamblin and Stinson Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Clara "Sis" Burdette; daughter, Allyson P. Burdette; mother, Frances Burdette, all of Sissonville; brothers, Eugene (Patty) and Michael (Charlotte) both of Kenna; sisters, Sharon Smith of Kenna, Bonnie (Ronnie) Melton of Elkview, Irene Shamblin of Kenna and Sheila Gibson of Sissonville, along with numerous nieces and nephews and his best friends, his dogs, Rusty, Piper, Bella and Sassy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of CAMC General MICU and CAMC Memorial Hospice Unit.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Elder Delaney Tignor, officiating.
A Graveside committal will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Sissonville Memorial Gardens in Sissonville, WV.
