RON KINDER, 71, of Elkview went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by his family after a long illness. Ron was born on November 25, 1949 in Charleston WV. he was a loving husband and father.
Ron spent 2 years in the United States Army and 4 years in the United States Active Reserve. Ron worked for Federal Mogul in Charleston from 1972 to 1992. Ron went on to work for Kanawha Co Schools where he drove a school bus from 1992 to 2018 when he retired. Ron attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Ron was a member of the Golden Oldies Street Rod Association in the early 80's. Ron could be found every Sunday from February to November watching NASCAR where he cheered on Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Bush. one of Ron's best times was when he coached both Randy and Andrew while they played Little League Baseball.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James Kinder and Alma Williams Kinder, his in-laws, Andrew "Jack" Trail and Josephine Morgan Trail and his two brothers Dennis Kinder and Ray Kinder.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Jackie, with whom they just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Feb 3rd. Sons, Randy and Andrew. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Bays of Kingsport IL, JoAnne (Mike) Miller of Elkview, brothers Jimmy (Lou Ann) Kinder of St. Albans and Bobby Kinder of Elkview and Sister-in-law Diane Kinder of Elkview, as well as all of his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday March 31, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, WV.
Visitation will be held Tuesday March 30, 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston WV, 25311
