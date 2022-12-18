RONALD K. REYNOLDS, 88 of Ripley went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 15, 2022.
He was born June 3, 1934 in Sandyville, WV son of the late Kenna E. and Elva Donaldson Reynolds. Ron was a 1952 graduate of Ripley High School where he was a proud member of the Ripley Viking Football team. He was very proud of the fact that he had four generations ( his son, grandson and great grandson) all play football for Ripley. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways and was an avid WVU fan. Ron loved history especially Jackson County history, and shared many facts, photos and stories with many people including the folks at the Jackson County Libraries. Ron loved meeting friends in the morning at McDonald in Ripley and discussing history, current events and sports. He taught Sunday School for many years and helped with the Bus Ministry at Second Baptist Church in Ravenswood. He was a member of the Grasslick Baptist Church in Kenna.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a baby sister, daughter Jody Reynolds, first wife Norma Jean Tolley Reynolds and his brother, Richard Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife, Lena Ann Reynolds; son Rod (Pam) Reynolds; grandchildren Heather Reynolds, Terah (Mike) Waybright, Rodney K. (Chasity) Reynolds II and Brandon Reynolds. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bob and Mary Sue Casto, Edison Barnette, John and Cookie Gunther, Terry Hershman, and Dick and Helen Casto for all the help and compassion during Ron's illness.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Charlie Bolen and John Gunther officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call on the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.