RONALD KEITH HUFFMAN, 81, of Charleston, formerly of Walton, West Virginia, passed away on March 5, 2023 at CAMC after a short illness.
He was born October 10, 1941 in Welford, West Virginia son of the late James Woodie and Eleanor Huffman. Ronald, a life-long resident of Roane County, worked for more than 30 years in the oil and gas industry before retiring from Pennzoil Company in 1997. During his life, he enjoyed many years of fox chasing; a skill that he learned from his father at an early age and passed down through many generations of family and friends. After retiring, Ronald loved to spend his time watching his favorite sports teams including WVU, the Cleveland Browns, and cheering on any member of the Earnhardt family on race day. He was competitive and never missed an opportunity to beat Barb and Tina in a good game of rummy.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Lea (Coe) Huffman; a special niece, Tina (Hively) Payne and her husband Clifford "Jr" Payne of Charleston; a special nephew, Bobby Hively (Stacy) of Evans; a brother, Terry Huffman of Walton; four sisters, Betty Baker (Don) of Clifton Park, NY, Carolyn Yeatman (Billy) of Caryville, Florida, Connie Westfall, of Charleston, and Kathy Dupree (David), of Clarksburg; and a host of nieces and nephews, including a special great-nephew, Andrew Keith Goodwin (Heidi) of Amma, WV. He is also survived by a special friend who he considered a son, Mike Huffman (Janet) and their daughters, Jamie Barker, Katie Huffman and Gracie Huffman of Walton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Otmer, Bobby, Paul, Fred and Jimmy Huffman; and two sisters, Christine Ollis and Etheleen Larch.
The family would like to take this opportunity to extend a special thank you to the members of Mt. Welcome Union Church, Walton Union Church, Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church and the many friends and neighbors that supported the family through Ronald's illness and passing.
Respecting Ronald's wishes, only a private gathering for family and close friends will be held to celebrate his life.
Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia.