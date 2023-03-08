Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Keith Huffman
RONALD KEITH HUFFMAN, 81, of Charleston, formerly of Walton, West Virginia, passed away on March 5, 2023 at CAMC after a short illness.

He was born October 10, 1941 in Welford, West Virginia son of the late James Woodie and Eleanor Huffman. Ronald, a life-long resident of Roane County, worked for more than 30 years in the oil and gas industry before retiring from Pennzoil Company in 1997. During his life, he enjoyed many years of fox chasing; a skill that he learned from his father at an early age and passed down through many generations of family and friends. After retiring, Ronald loved to spend his time watching his favorite sports teams including WVU, the Cleveland Browns, and cheering on any member of the Earnhardt family on race day. He was competitive and never missed an opportunity to beat Barb and Tina in a good game of rummy.

