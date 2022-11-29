RONALD KYLE WHITTEN, SR., 74 of Griffithsville, WV, departed this world on Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a long illness. We know that he is free from pain and waiting for us in heaven.
He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Hazel (Bays) Whitten, In laws Millard and Rebel (Purdy) Toney, granddaughter Katelyn Renea, brothers Barry Whitten, Roger (Lorette) Whitten, and Donald Whitten and Sister Sharon Hope (Denny) Baisden.
Those left to cherish his memory; his wife of 53 years Katherine Toney Whitten, Son, Ronald Whitten, Jr of Griffithsville, Daughter, Renea Christian (Bobby) of Griffithsville, Granddaughter, Kaylee Christian, Grandson, Kyle Christian both of Griffithsville, Great-Grandson, Emmitt Edwards of Griffithsville. Sister-in-laws, Charlotte Whitten of Griffithsville, Chiquita Whitten of Woodville, Pat Toney of Georgia and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ronald was a 1965 Duval High School Graduate where he lettered in basketball, football and baseball. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher for 40 years. He was a Trustee, sang in the choir, youth leader and former member of Beech Grove Four Quartet. He loved that church and always strived to let others see Christ in him.
He was inducted in the United States Army on December 14, 1967, and served his Country 14 months in Vietnam. Sp5 Ronald Whitten's duties were battery B1/Artillery and USARPAC. He received the following metals National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal, Vietnam Service Metal, Army Commendation Metal and Good Contact Metal. He was a member of the Alum Creek VFW post 4768.
Ronald started his career in 1969 self-employed at R&K grocery in Salt Rock, WV, from there he moved to Montgomery, WV, and owned Tri-Way Exxon stations throughout Kanawha County and a carwash in Smithers WV. In 1980 he moved back to Griffithsville and soon after became co-owner of Whitten's IGA in Woodville, WV. He was a wonderful businessman and spectacular family man. He retired 25 years ago when he became a grandfather; to spend his time spoiling his granddaughter, Kaylee. Just a few years ago he was blessed with his grandson Kyle and they enjoyed countless hours cuddling. He was blessed to welcome Emmitt, his great-grandson this year, that filled his heart with joy and always brought a smile to his face.
Ronald loved fishing on his Ranger boat and for the past few years spent time at his summer home in Summersville. WV, enjoying the lake and relaxing on the pontoon with Katherine. He loved watching football with his son and talking news and politics with his daughter. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend.
There are not enough kind words that can be spoken about this wonderful man. He was the best and will be missed dearly.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastors K.D. Bragg and Richard McCallister officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, LCOC and Hospice of Charleston for the care they provided through this journey. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.