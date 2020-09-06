RONALD L. ADKINS, 88, of Wharton, WV passed away September 3, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 at Memory Gardens, Madison. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
