RONALD LAIR ALLEN, SR., 82, of Red House passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at C.A.M.C. Teays Valley. He was a retired carpenter and worked for many years for CY Inc. He could fix anything and work on just about everything. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
Born August 9, 1939, he was the son of the late Lawrence Allen and Dora Lee Fortune Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Katheren "Louise" Allen.
Survivors include his daughter, Marie A. Lucas of Grandview Ridge; his son, Ronald L. Allen, Jr. of Dunlap Ridge, Buffalo; his grandchildren, Ashley M. (James) Panaro, and Stephanie "Danielle" Lucas (Keion Saunders); his great-grandsons, Austin J. Panaro, and Aiden Panaro; special friends, Shirley Sergent, and Mary and Jim Michael Young; as well as extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo with Rev. Francine Saunders officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Allen family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.