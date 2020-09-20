RONALD LEE "BUBBY" GRAVELY, 65, of St. Albans, passed away September 17, 2020 following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward E. and Goldie Hellena Gravely and his brother, Paul Edward Gravely. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dianne Faye Gravely; daughter, Christy (Fiance, Gary Wallace) Gravely; grandson, Brandon (Joyce) Gravely; grand-daughter, Brittany (Les) Griffith; great-grandchildren, Paitynn Gravely, Kaleb and Eli Griffith; sisters, Niomia Martin and Georgia (William) Dunlap and many other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.