RONALD LEE JONES, JR., 48, departed this life on Friday, March 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 it is requested by the family that those who wish to attend wear masks and to social distance. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
