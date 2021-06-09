RONALD LEE MARTIN, 61 of Buffalo passed away Friday June 4, 2021 at UK Medical Center following a short illness. He was a 1978 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was a Christian and attended several churches in the community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Eugene Martin Sr.; sister, Penny Kaye Martin and step-father, Thomas Holley.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara M. Priddy Garrison; daughters, Melissa Martin of VA and Joyell Martin of Buffalo; brother, Gene (Karen) Martin of Buffalo; sister, Rita (Bill) Riker of Buffalo; grandchildren, Paul Ferguson and Preston Ferguson. Ronald is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday June 10, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor John Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
