RONALD LEE MCLAUGHLIN, In Loving Memory.
Ronald Lee McLaughlin passed away peacefully on September 12th at Hubbard Hospice West in Charleston, WV. He was 66 years old.
Ron was born to Robert William and Dorothy Lake McLaughlin on October 13, 1953. Ron spent his early years in Dupont City, WV. Ron graduated from DuPont High School in 1971 and entered the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduation. He was Honorably Discharged in 1973, returning to WV where he worked at the DuPont Belle Works Plant in Belle, WV. He retired in 2013. He moved to Charleston, WV in 1980 and was recently a resident of Cross Lanes, WV. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating and kayaking. His other hobbies included wood carving, bird watching, and photography.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Cindy Lee McLaughlin (Evans). One of five children, Ron was predeceased by his sister Loretta Faye Tucker. Surviving siblings are: Robert McLaughlin (Katie), Wayne McLaughlin (Sandra), and Nancy Smeigh (Michael).
Ron is survived by two children: Brian McLaughlin (Angie) and Mary Boone (Brannon Krieg). He had 7 grandchildren: Zachary Freeman, Taylor Freeman, Caramie Freeman, Austin McLaughlin, Maredith Williams, Colton Krieg, Caden Krieg.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September the 18th at 11-12 at Fidler and Frame funeral home in Belle. Graveside service to follow at Donel Kinnard Veterans cemetery in Dunbar.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.