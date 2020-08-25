RONALD LEE PETRY, 70, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence with his lifelong companion, Carla, and his sister, Myra, by his side.
He was born in Charleston on January 4, 1950, and was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Petry, mother and stepfather, Myra and Elmo Biller.
Ronald was a U. S. Army veteran and was an employee with 20 years of service with the WV Bureau of Senior Services where he received a certificate of appreciation from then Gov. Earl Tomblin for his hard work and dedication.
He is survived by son, Michael Petry of Charleston; daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Yates of Huntington and Casey (Aaron) Carr of Fayetteville; brother, Lewis McClure (Becky) Petry of Ohio; sister, Myra Rodeheaver of Charleston; grandchildren, Josh and Destiny Sexton, Jeremiah Yates and Madelyn Petry; nieces, Amy Holden and Sara Juniga; and nephews, Aaron and Matthew Petry, and Steve Rodeheaver II.
A private family service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
A walk through visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com