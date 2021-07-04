RONALD LEE SLONE "RONNIE", 65 of Foster, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He was born July 12, 1955 to the late James and Iris Jean Slone. He was also preceded in death by his infant twin siblings and his special sister in-law, Mollie Ann Hughes.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Lynn Slone and daughters Crystal Hizer (Roger White) of Foster and Betty "BJ" (Travis) Jarrell of Drawdy; his granddaughters Serria Holstein (Jordan Bryant) and Cheyenne Hizer; his grandson Brandon Jarrell; siblings Donald (Kathy) Slone of Foster and Shelda (Burl) Miller of Rocky Mount, VA and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Ballard Cemetery, Ballard Hollow Road Foster, WV with Minister Richard Runyan officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation.
