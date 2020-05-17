RONALD PAUL KITTS, 82, of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born on September 23, 1937 in Bland County, Virginia, he was the son of Sherrill Waggoner Kitts and Garnett Henderson Kitts, and married to his wife, Betty Ruby Kitts, for over 50 years.
He was a loving husband, companion, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ronald was a proud member of Local 132, International Union of Operating Engineers, and highly respected for his skills and dedication to his profession by his "Brothers of the Union." As an Operating Engineer, he worked on many major infrastructure projects throughout the State of West Virginia, including the WV Turnpike and Memorial Tunnel By-Pass, Winfield Locks and Dam Expansion, the John Amos Powerplant, the Buffalo Bridge and many others.
Lovingly known as "PaPa" by family and "Ronnie" by close friends and relatives, he raised five children, and was blessed with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and metal lathing and was always dependable for "fixing" practically anything for family, neighbors, and friends. He additionally enjoyed baking homemade breads and desserts, mastering his wife Betty's "hot milk cake" to the envy of family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and brother, Eugene Sherrill Kitts.
He is survived by five children, Ronnie Ken Kitts of North Carolina, Debra Ingram of Texas, and Stacey Peyton, Michael Kitts and Vicki Dean of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Kelly Kitts, DJ and Amy Ingram, Krista Peyton, Katie Hafermann and Hunter Kitts; and two great - grandchildren, Keira and Rowan Hafermann.
Ronald will be interred at the Kitts-Tickle Cemetery in Bland County, Virginia, following a private family memorial.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Roy and Frances Valentine Family Scholarship, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, through the Your Community Foundation (www.ycfwv.org).
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, West Virginia, assisted the family with arrangements and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.