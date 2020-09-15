RONALD RICHARD RANSON Sr., 84 of Charleston died September 5, 2020 at Eastbrook Center in Charleston.
He worked for over 40 years for the City of Charleston and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University.
He was preceded in death by Parents: Julian C. and Helen Dempsey Ranson, brother, George Ranson and sister, Rosalie Dodrill.
Surviving are wife of 49 years, Janice Ranson of Charleston, sons, Ronald R. Ranson Jr. and Mark Jarrett both of Charleston, brothers, Frederick Ranson of Arizona and Russell Ranson of North Carolina.
Graveside service and burial was September 9, 2020 in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Minister Donald Pauley officiating. Military graveside rites were performed by a U.S. Marine Corps honors team. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.