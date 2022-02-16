RONALD "RON" LEE received his heavenly promotion on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home with his family be his side.
Ron was born in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Uyless and Arretta Wilkerson Lee.
Rev. Lee is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn, who shared 53 years of marriage, daughter, Lydia Pritt, son, Philip (Beth) Lee; grandchildren, Isaac, Allison, Caleb Pritt, Garrett Lee; brother, Tim Lee (Vicky); brother-in-law, Anthony Wickline (Mariea) and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Lee accepted the call into full time Christian ministry in 1966. He pastored 51 years preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Rev. Lee served churches in Indiana and West Virginia. He was well known for his love for others, calm spirit, his humor and contagious smile.
Ron wanted others to know that he loved the Lord, he loved his family and he loved the church. His last gift to others was donating his body to Marshall University School of Medicine and Research. He desired that maybe he could help in the study of Parkinson's disease and especially the extremely rare cancer he had. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteousness Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing".
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Lacoma Baptist Church, Cyclone, WV with the Rev. Doc Adkins and Rev. Dewight Stafford officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.