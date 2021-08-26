RONALD "RON" TERRY CLAY, 64, of Linden, VA passed away August 20, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1956 in Charleston, WV the son of the late Glendal Clay and Betty (Anderson) Clay.
Ron was employed as a Federal Employee for the Central Intelligence Agency and he loved to cook and entertain for his family and friends. He was very involved with his children's youth sports, played Santa for the area Fire Departments and for the kids at the Winchester Medical Center.
He married Tammie Taylor on December 12, 1986 in Richmond, VA.
In addition to his wife Tammie, Ron is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth Clay; two sons Ronald Taylor Clay (Brittany) and Trevor Scott Clay; grandchildren Colton Michael Atkins, Brycin Ray Sweeney, Emmaleigh Paige Clay and one grandchild on the way; his sisters Glenda Johnson (Danny), Dody Fisher (Kenny) and Tammy Clay; his brother Timothy Clay; sister in law Connie Horton and also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester. Following Ron's service a reception will be held at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 89 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630.