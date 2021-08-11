RONALD "RON" W. NORMAN, 74, of Charleston passed away on August 9, 2021.
He was born in Wheeling on February 27, 1947 to the late Richard and Margaret Norman.
Ron started a military career in the U.S. Marine Corp. He later went into the Air National Guard while also teaching at John Adams Middle School and George Washington High School. Ron retired as a Major from the Guard.
He was an avid sports fan. Ron loved to watch WVU Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed running marathons for the Air National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Carlos Burdette.
Ron is survived by his wife, Rhonda Norman; sons, Keith Norman of Tucson, AZ and Kevin Norman of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-children, Eric Douglas and Lauren Douglas; granddaughters, Aila and Avery; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Burdette; and brother-in-law, Darnell Burdette.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.