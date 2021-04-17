RONALD "RONNIE" BONNETT born April 21, 1939 at Black Betsy, WV, died peacefully at the Teays Valley CAMC Hospital on the morning of April 4 with family by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Nitro and the son of Charles E. Bonnett and Sylvia M. Bonnett. He was preceded in death by his sisters Geraldine "Dean" Bonnett, Wanda "Toots" Steele, Pauline Winter, Ella "Sissy" Litton, Georgianna "Teeny" Saunders, and Belbo Bonnett who died in infancy. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his brothers James "Sonny" Bonnett and Buster Bonnett who died in infancy. Ronnie was the youngest and the last of his siblings. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thanks those at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their love and care given to Ronnie and the family during his illness.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Cooke Funeral Home is assisting the Bonnett family.