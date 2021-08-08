RONALD STANTON "BURR HEAD" RAYNES, 72 of Fraziers Bottom went home to be with the lord on Thursday August 5, 2021 at his home. He was a 1968 graduate of Buffalo High School and retired from the WV Department of Highways with over 42 years of service. He loved to fish and was a former state champion in archery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. Raynes and Ruby E.Shank Raynes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Jeanie Raynes; daughters, Ronda Hughes and Janet Raynes; son, James Raynes; step sons, Daniel Ferguson and Tommy Ferguson; brother, Keith L. (Joetta) Raynes; sister, Ann Elliott; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday August 12, 2021 at Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny with Pastor Rex Nance officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.