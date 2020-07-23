RONALD STUART HAHN, JR. peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born in Memorial Hospital in Cumberland, Maryland on November 1, 1964. He is preceded in death by his brother, Eric David Hahn and both sets of grandparents.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Robinson) Hahn, son, Samuel Edward Hahn, mother, Susan Kay (Cheshire) Hahn. Father, Ronald S. Hahn Sr., mother-in- law, Ruth Ann Robinson and many friends both professionally and personal.
Ron attended Westernport, Maryland Elementary Grade School, Village Elementary School in Spring Hill West Virginia, Spring Hill Middle School and South Charleston High School in West Virginia. He also attended West Virginia Tech where he received a degree in Computer Science and Information Technology.
He then went to work as a bus boy, cook, security person at Smileys Restaurant and Motel in Jefferson, West Virginia. He was later employed by Bedway Security Agency, Inc. and served a number of businesses in the Charleston, West Virginia area. As luck would have it, he got a job as a traffic operator with C & P Telephone at 816 Lee Street in Charleston, West Virginia. However; this assignment didn't last long as he moved to a prewire crew that performed work all over the State of West Virginia for various businesses and C & P Telephone. Ron then gained a promotion to cable splicing technician and relocated to the Salem, West Virginia and West Union, West Virginia areas before returning to the Kanawha Valley area where he finished out his career with Frontier Telephone.
Ron fought a courageous battle with throat cancer and won. However; the effects of the chemo and radiation then started to take their toll on his body and he battled them gallantly. Ron requested that he be cremated and that there be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He will be missed by so many people that he interacted with during his time on earth.
In remembrance, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.
Rest in peace.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium in Nitro, West Virginia is assisting Ron's family and you may send e-mail condolences to them at www.cookefuneralhome.com.