RONALD VOGELBACH, 87, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida.
Ron, born July 16, 1932, grew up in Westbury, New York. He attended Marietta College in Ohio where he played baseball and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ron gave up his baseball career and went to work for Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston, and retired after 47 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Gates Vogelbach.
Ron is survived by his sons, Brad (Ilene) of Wilton Manors, Florida, Dan (Jennie) of N. Ft. Myers, Dale (Kellie) of Charleston, and Brett (Melody) of N. Ft. Myers. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Chase, Sarah and Madison, all of N. Ft. Myers, and Garrett of Charleston.
The family will have a private service in Florida. Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Hope Hospice https://www.hopehospice.org/donate/.
National Cremation & Burial Society in N. Ft. Myers, is in charge of arrangements.