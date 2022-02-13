Ronald W. Lee Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REV. RONALD WAYNE "RON" LEE, received his heavenly promotion on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home with his family be his side.Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lacoma Baptist Church, Cyclone, WV with the Rev. Doc Adkins and Rev. Dewight Stafford officiating.The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Lee family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Christianity Ronald Wayne Lee St. Albans Promotion Officiating Dewight Stafford Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Barbara Carol Wager Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses