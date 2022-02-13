Thank you for Reading.

REV. RONALD WAYNE "RON" LEE, received his heavenly promotion on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home with his family be his side.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lacoma Baptist Church, Cyclone, WV with the Rev. Doc Adkins and Rev. Dewight Stafford officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Lee family.

