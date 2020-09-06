RONALD W. (RON) WALKER, 78, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Ron was a 1960 graduate of Buffalo High School. Following graduation, he moved to Columbus, Ohio and began a 40 year career in the trucking industry. Ron worked in the cities of Memphis, TN, Charleston, WV, Southaven, MS, Phoenix, AZ, Barstow, CA, and Sioux Falls, SD during his career. He then retired from the former Yellow Freight System and moved to Gold Canyon, AZ.
Born March 8, 1942 in Arbuckle, WV, he was the son of the late Arnold and Vida Williams Walker. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bradley; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Hattie Hunt Williams, who raised him due to the death of his mother during child birth in 1943.
Ron was Central District Lay Leader with the United Methodist Church of Phoenix, AZ. His love was the church and planning and enjoying events. Being very involved in his community, he was board member of the Gold Canyon Business Association, as well as many other community organizations. He always joked and said he was the "community beggar" as he had connections and found a home for anything you did not want. He was instrumental in beginning the Genesis Project, a feeding program for the Homeless in Apache Junction, AZ.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda (Bonsel) Walker; special cousins, Priscilla Kell of Gahanna, OH, and Dianna Campbell of Charleston, WV; and Jan Whitley of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of cherished friends.
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.
