Ronald Wiley Rowley RONALD WILEY ROWLEY, 73, of Dunbar, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 with his son Kevin by his side. He was born in Charleston on July 25, 1948 to the late Irene and Wiley Rowley, and was raised by his widowed mother in Dunbar. Ron was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1966 and attended West Virginia State College obtaining a BA in accounting. He served his country in the National Guard during the Vietnam War before going on to start his own business. Ron opened Rowley's Market on Roxalana Road in 1974 and operated it until 1996. He also opened A& R Market on 16th Street in Dunbar with his cousin Alan Blake in 1978 and operated it until 1986. Ron would then go on to serve as Dunbar City Clerk for more than a decade. He met the love of his life and future wife, Linda Wray, while working at Rowley's Market in 1975. They were married in 1977 and started their family in 1981 with the birth of their first child, Kent. Their youngest, Kevin, was born in 1990. Ron and Linda celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary 2017, shortly before she passed away in 2018. Ron was a family man first and foremost, always putting the needs of his wife and children before his own. Nothing made him happier than coaching and watching Kent and Kevin play sports. Ron was known and loved by many in the Dunbar community. He coached both sons in baseball and basketball, served on Dunbar City Council and was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. He was friendly and outgoing and never met a stranger. Ron loved sharing jokes and making others laugh. He truly enjoyed life to the fullest. Ron was an avid Reds and Mountaineer fan, often taking his family to attend the games. He will be missed by all that knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Rowley; and son Kent Rowley. Ron is survived by his son, Kevin Rowley. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park at the mausoleum. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net
