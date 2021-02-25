RONDUS "TED" ANDERSON 73, of Kenna, passed away February 23, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
