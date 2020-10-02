RONEL WILLIAM HAYES, 81, of Roane County passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late George and Marie White Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeff Hayes; brother, Delmer Hayes; wife, Janice Conley Hayes and her children, Ronnie, Tommy and Debbie.
He was retired from carpenter's local union 1207. He worked in the coal mines as a young man. He was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge #150 AF & AM, Walton.
He is survived by: mother of his children, Nina Lesher Haas; daughter, Angela Sue (Walter) Meadows; sons, Steve (Cathy) Hayes and David Hayes; step daughter, Cynthia (Bob) Doumont; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and twins on the way.
The visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., Saturday October 3, at the home of Ronel Hayes's yard. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 pm at Ronel's home with Rev. Bob Fields officiating. Burial will be in Hayes Cemetery Walton. Matics Funeral Home Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.