RONNIE AUXIER 69, of Charleston passed away October 17, 2022 at HospiceCare of CAMC following a long illness.He was a retired automobile painter with Stowers Body Shop, Sissonville, an Army veteran of Vietnam and a car fanatic.Preceding him in death were his wife, Patricia Ann Auxier; father, James Brisdenine; mother, Alma Lucille Auxier; and several brothers and sisters.Surviving are his son, Shawn Auxier of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother, Jerry Brisendine of Cabin Creek; five nephews; six nieces and grandson, Randy Christopher Pena.In keeping with Ronnie's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.