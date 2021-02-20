RONNIE EARL SPRADLING 74, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston after a courageous battle with cancer over the last 7 years.
He was born June 10, 1946 in Charleston to the late Shirley Neil and Mary Lee Lowry Spradling. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Susan Spradling.
Ron was retired President of Rover Construction Company, St. Albans. He was past president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia and the West Virginia Utility Contractors Association.
He was past deacon, elder and trustee of Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended West Virginia Tech and West Virginia State University.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Linda L. Spradling; sons, Timothy N. Spradling (Dawn) of Hurricane and Brian L. Spradling (Heather) of Clayton, NC.: sister, Bonnie S. Wood (Jim). Grandchildren, Morgan Leigh, Matthew Neil, Davis L. and Carson W. Spradling.
A private memorial service was held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. Chris Kilbert officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held for the public at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Ron's memory to Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans, WV, 25177.
You may visit Ron's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
