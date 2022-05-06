RONNIE EDWARD HOLCOMB, 73, of Ivydale, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thurs., April 28, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on Jan., 10, 1949, in Bickmore, WV, the son of the late Junior Ray and Katherine C. (Neal) Holcomb.
Ronnie truly believed in Jesus Christ and that He was the only way to heaven. Ronnie retired from the WV DOH as a highway inspector, but was always working on something until he was physically unable to do so. He was multi-talented having built antique cars from the chassis up in his younger years to constructing almost single-handedly his parents' house and other structures. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, woodworking, and watching westerns on TV.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Dean Holcomb, and niece, Andrea Holcomb.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Holcomb, and granddaughter, Lexi Tanner, of Ivydale. Special thanks to Hayden Sheldon for his help during this difficult time. Survivors also include Ronnie's brother, Larry (Denice) Holcomb of Bickmore, sister, Grace Lambey (John) of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, all whom he loved dearly.
Per Ronnie's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.
