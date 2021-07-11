Thank you for Reading.

RONNIE FRANK LAWRENCE 70, of Griffithsville, WV., passed away: July 9, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Stowers Cemetery, Griffithsville, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

