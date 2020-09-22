RONNIE GILE PHILLIPS, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., time of service. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Waverly, WV.
